Execution date set for Mississippi inmate convicted of killing wife in 2010

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for a man convicted of killing his wife in 2010.

The execution of David Neal Cox has been scheduled for November 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Cox pleaded guilty to shooting his wife Kim in 2010 in the Union County town of Shannon, raping her daughter in front of her, and watching Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. He also pleaded guilty to seven other crimes without making a bargain with prosecutors that precluded the death penalty. A jury sentenced him to death.

Mississippi hasn’t executed anyone since 2012, amid legal disputes over lethal injection procedures and difficulty procuring execution drugs.

Click here to read the Mississippi Supreme Court’s decision about the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.