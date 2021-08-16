EXCLUSIVE: Senator Cassidy talks infrastructure, Afghanistan, and COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy addressed Monday night’s meeting of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, spearheading support behind the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package currently moving through the House of Representatives.

Cassidy has been a strong advocate for the bill and is one of it’s key architects.

Cassidy says the bill will designate billions of dollars to revitalize Louisiana’s rural broadband capabilities, flood mitigation, water and sewer lines, and roads – calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The bill passed the Senate last week, but the path ahead is uncertain in the House. Cassidy hopes local support may sway the vote of Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-05) who currently does not support the infrastructure plan.

Cassidy spoke with NBC 10 on this effort, his response to the crisis in Afghanistan, and Louisiana’s status leading the nation in new Covid-19 cases. You can watch the full interview below.