EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Lincoln Parish Sheriff-Elect Stephen Williams

We speak to Williams about his journey to Sheriff-Elect and his plans going forward

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (10/15/19) — For Stephen Williams, the last nine months have been exhausting. He knew it was going to be a hard-fought race when he entered his bid for Lincoln Parish sheriff in February. After countless public appearances and knocking on thousands of doors to spread his campaign, all that hard work has finally paid off.

“It was a long journey, you know, a lot of ups and downs, hills and valleys, I guess you could say. It was kind of an emotional roller coaster,” said Williams.

A roller coaster that has finally reached its end.

Williams was one of three candidates in the race for sheriff, but came out on top with 51% of the vote. Williams, who is currently Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, has been working in the office for 27 years. He started as a patrolman, working his way up to Sheriff-Elect.

We asked him why he decided to run.

“I’ve admired the job that Sheriff Stone has done here. He’s been a true public servant. To follow in his footsteps and knowing that I had support from a large majority of the department, it was kind of a no-brainer for me,” said Williams.

That support Williams co-workers, continuing into the future of the sheriff’s office.

“It’s been great working with Stephen. He’s always been a pleasure to work with. We’re very excited about the future and what the future is going to bring working under Stephen as our new sheriff,” said Lt. J.D. Driskill with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Williams says he’s just grateful.

“I’m just thankful for the public that supported me. I’m just thankful.”

Williams will succeed Sheriff Mike Stone in July 2020 and will be the leader of the nearly 130 employees at the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. He says he will be working closely with their narcotics department and will be integrating personnel with the DEA once he is in office.