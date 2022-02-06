MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – West Monroe Mayoral candidate Don Nance’s trial concerning his eligibility to run for mayor continued this evening

The judge ruled the case, Michael Sellar vs Don Nance, over the course of two days

Both sides provided all details needed over the weekend. Both sides have rested and now they will be filing briefs.

West Monroe mayoral candidate Don nance appeared in court taking the stand once again.

Today the defendant argued the reasons behind why he delayed moving into his 2510 N 10 St home in late October after purchasing the house in late August of 2020. And the lack of running water throughout 2021.

“That’s a good argument.” Says attorney representing Don Nance, Jacob Rennick. “And I guess it will show up in our brief.” He added.

“Both sides are gonna submit briefs on the case setting for their interpretation of the case and the law that supports their side.” Says attorney representing Michael Sellar, Todd Newman.

“I will submit our brief with supporting case law in the manner in which I will interpret the facts that we are elicited.” Says Newman.

“Our brief will be focused mainly on proving those elements necessary to qualify him as an electoral candidate.” Says Rennick.

The judge will review the briefs and make a decision on Thursday, February 10th before midnight.