WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tonight we are tracking the potential for severe weather, mainly for Southern Arkansas and north of I-20 in Louisiana.

Tonight: Overnight lows will only fall to the lower end of the 60s thanks to the cloud cover overnight. Winds associated with the approaching cold front could have sustained speeds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The southern portion of Arkansas and north of i-20 in Louisiana are under a Slight and Marginal risk until tomorrow morning. The main severe weather threats are Severe Thunderstorms and Hail.

Tomorrow: The severe weather threat continues into the morning hours of the day. Rain and showers will eventually push south through the rest of the ArkLaMiss. Daytime highs rebound to the lower end of the 70s and winds will stay fairly breezy throughout the day.