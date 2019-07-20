Evening Forecast – Saturday, July 20th













WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/20/19)

It was another hot one across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon as highs got back up into the 90s and heat index in the triple digits. We do have a bit of a weather pattern change on the way for the new work week.

TONIGHT: Conditions will remain warm and muggy as temperatures drop back down in the upper 70s. A few areas could see some light, pop-up showers. These are expected to dissipate quickly and give us a quite start to our morning.

TOMORROW: We’ll start off the morning in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy conditions. It will be another hot day ahead, but just a bit “cooler.” Highs by the afternoon will reach the upper 80s or even low 90s for a few areas. However, we do expect widespread, scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Overnight on Sunday, showers will continue.

INTO THE WEEK: A cold front will move in by the beginning of the new work week, bringing cooler temperatures. For Monday, highs will reach the upper 80s with rainy conditions and plenty of cloud cover. Rain is expected to continue into Tuesday morning before clearing up by the afternoon. By Wednesday and Thursday, it will be very pleasant with sunny skies and highs only getting up into the mid 80s. Even if the temperatures won’t be as hot, we still need to be practicing our heat safety tips. Rain is expected to return by the end of the work week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Lexi