Evening forecast for Wednesday, January 8

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/8/2020) A powerful storm system is poised to sweep through the southern United States this weekend, with the potential of sparking a severe weather episode over multiple states.

Southerly winds will aid in an uninterrupted warming trend through the rest of the week. By late Friday, a strong upper-level disturbance will enter the Deep South. Strong winds aloft, combined with an unstable air mass, will trigger widespread storms beginning Friday afternoon.

Day 3 Convective Outlook valid 6am Friday-6am Saturday (Storm Prediction Center)

As the system moves east, the severe threat will move with them. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the primary concerns, while hail and heavy rain will also be possible. For the ArkLaMiss, severe storms will be possible as early as late Friday afternoon. However, the most favorable for severe weather will be late Friday night into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, the storm threat will end across our area. Skies will clear out for the remainder of the weekend.

Residents are urged to stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions starting Friday afternoon. Keep up to date with the latest weather information as the weekend draws closer, and have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.