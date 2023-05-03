EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Basile man has been arrested in connection with the assault of his 14-year-old daughter.

Authorities say their investigation began on April 9 and at its culmination concluded that the girl had been repeatedly abused by her father, Christopher Duplechain, who caused multiple injuries to her that required medical attention.

Duplechain, 51 was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery.

He is currently in the Evangeline Parish jail with no bond, however awaiting Gwen’s law hearing.