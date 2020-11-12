Erath H.S. switching to online learning after students test positive for COVID-19

A school in Vermilion Parish is switching to all virtual learning, and shutting down its football season. The decision was made today, after a handful of positive COVID-19 tests forced more than 90 students and teachers into quarantine at Erath High School.



“Based on the data we have, it originated with the football team,” said Erath High School Principal Marc Turner.

Seven students at the school have tested positive for the virus. After contact tracing, a total of 95 students and teachers are in quarantine. All classes will be online for the next six days, leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“We’re following the guidelines,” said Tommy Byler, superintendent of the Vermilion Parish School System. “They’ve been consistent here. They’ve been consistent across the parish. That’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

The decision was made to shut down the Erath Bobcats football program, which means their season is over.

“We went ahead and cancelled the next two football games, which will lead up to the end of the season. We quarantined every coach, manager, football player for the next 14 days,” said Turner.

Their message to students and parents — be careful with interacting with others outside of school during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“We can’t do what we want to do and just heed the warnings here. Thanksgiving week we know there’s going to be gatherings. We hope they limit the gatherings to family. If 3,000 kids go Black Friday shopping, we’re going to have issues when we come back,” said Byler.

School administrators say they want to be transparent. Students and parents have been notified about the situation. Vermilion Parish follows CDC guidelines. Both Turner and Byler say they want to be proactive for the safety of the students.