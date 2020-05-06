E.R. visits down at St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La (05/06/20) — What’s usually a full part of the hospital is now filled with an empty waiting room and open hospital beds. But just because the numbers of those admitted in the E.R. is down, doesn’t mean there’s extra down time for doctors.

“It takes a longer time to examine these people because we have to put on the gloves and mask up. It’s a lesser volume, but still longer work,” said Dr. Louie Crook, Emergency Room Doctor at St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Crook says one of the main reasons the E.R. visits are down is because people are afraid to go into a place where they think they could be exposed to COVID-19.

“That’s understandable, but the problem is, they still have illnesses that need to be attended to,” said Crook. He says the E.R. at St. Francis is actually one of the safest places in town.

“I feel absolutely safe when I come in. We mask, and gown, and glove and keep every patient isolated.We scrub down, everything is scrubbed..even the x ray machines. Everything is scrubbed in between every patient,” said Crook.

So what type of illness or injuries mean admittance to the E.R. or another doctor?

“If you have a minor injury, certainly urgent care can take care of those, but if you’ve broken a bone, you need to come here, if it’s a major injury you need to come here. If you have an illness that you’re concerned about if you’re starting to have problems, particularly chest pain, abdominal pain, things that you may be worried about a stroke,” said Dr. Louie Crook, Emergency Room Doctor at St. Francis Medical Center

And for patients who are nervous to go to the E.R. because they won’t be able to have family come with them?

“Our staff is extremely sensitive to being able to talk with your family members. We will help you facetime people, we even use our phones to facetime people so you can talk to your people at home,” said Crook.