Equifax data breach settlement for Louisiana totals $3M

BATON ROUGE, LA (News Release) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced that a coalition of 50 Attorneys General has reached a settlement with Equifax as the result of an investigation into a massive 2017 data breach. The settlement is the largest data breach enforcement action in history and includes a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states, and injunctive relief that contains a significant financial commitment.

“Equifax failed to maintain a reasonable security system, enabling hackers to penetrate its systems and expose the data of 56 percent of American adults,” said General Landry. “I am proud of our office’s work to get justice for Louisiana’s consumers and all Americans impacted this historic breach of consumer data.”

Following the 2017 breach that exposed social security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers, and/or driver’s license numbers – the coalition of Attorneys General launched a multi-state investigation. General Landry’s Office served on the Executive Committee of that investigation.

The investigation found that the breach occurred because Equifax failed to implement an adequate security program to protect consumers’ highly sensitive personal information. Despite knowing about a critical vulnerability in its software, Equifax failed to fully patch its systems. Moreover, Equifax failed to replace software that monitored the breached network for suspicious activity. As a result, the attackers penetrated Equifax’s system and went unnoticed for 76 days.

Under the terms of the settlement, Equifax agreed to provide a single Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million—with $300 million dedicated to consumer redress. If the $300 million is exhausted, the Fund can increase by up to an additional $125 million. The company will also offer affected consumers extended credit-monitoring services for a total of 10 years. Equifax has also agreed to take several steps to assist consumers who are either facing identity theft issues or who have already had their identities stolen including, but not limited to, terms:

· making it easier for consumers to freeze and thaw their credit;

· making it easier for consumers to dispute inaccurate information in credit reports; and

· requiring Equifax to maintain sufficient staff dedicated to assisting consumers who may be victims of identity theft.

Equifax has also agreed to strengthen its security practices going forward, including:

· reorganizing its data security team;

· minimizing its collection of sensitive data and the use of consumers’ Social Security numbers;

· performing regular security monitoring, logging and testing;

· employing improved access control and account management tools;

· reorganizing and segmenting its network; and

· reorganizing its patch management team and employing new policies regarding the identification and deployment of critical security updates and patches.

Equifax also agreed to pay the states a total of $175 million, which includes $3,073,524.95 for Louisiana.

Consumers who are eligible for redress will be required to submit claims online or by mail. Paper claims forms can also be requested over the phone. Consumers will be able to obtain information about the settlement, check their eligibility to file a claim, and file a claim on the Equifax Settlement Breach online registry. To receive email updates regarding the launch of this online registry, consumers can sign up at www.ftc.gov/equifax. Consumers can also call the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982 for more information. The program to pay restitution to consumers will be conducted in connection with settlements that have been reached in the multi-district class actions filed against Equifax, as well as settlements that were reached with the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Attorneys General participating in this settlement are from Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.