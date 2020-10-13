WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — “Basically this is a repeat of what happened six weeks ago…almost to the day,” said John Beck, West Monroe Resident.
The sound of generators is what many residents are listening to if they were able to secure a one after Hurricane Delta.
“It taught me a valuable lesson. You know first-time shame on you, second-time shame on me. And it wasn’t happening again, so I got a generator,” said Beck.
“I bought a generator after Laura which is running right now in my backyard so that was the biggest thing I learned is to get a generator and be a little bit more prepared,” said Mark Blann, West Monroe Resident.
Now Entergy crews are putting in new power line poles in the same place they just repaired from Hurricane Laura.
“It was frustrating. We never get hurricanes in North Louisiana you know, so we’re just trying to deal with it,” said Blann.
However, despite a neighborhood without power yet again in the last six weeks, Blann says his community worked as a team the morning after delta blew threw Louisiana.
“Down the street, there were some guys with trucks and trailers picking up a tree that had fallen in a yard and helping out and there were people in golf carts that drove around and helped,” said Blann.
Entergy says they’re working hard to get power back on and clear up those downed power lines as quickly as possible for residents in our area.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Crossett Middle School Covid-19 case sends all 7th and 8th grade students home for the week
- Entergy works to repair power lines as quickly as possible for residents in NELA
- Senate Republicans kick off SCOTUS confirmation hearings
- How can someone with COVID-19 vote?
- California election officials ask voters not to sanitize ballots