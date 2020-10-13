Entergy works to repair power lines as quickly as possible for residents in NELA

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — “Basically this is a repeat of what happened six weeks ago…almost to the day,” said John Beck, West Monroe Resident.

The sound of generators is what many residents are listening to if they were able to secure a one after Hurricane Delta.

“It taught me a valuable lesson. You know first-time shame on you, second-time shame on me. And it wasn’t happening again, so I got a generator,” said Beck.

“I bought a generator after Laura which is running right now in my backyard so that was the biggest thing I learned is to get a generator and be a little bit more prepared,” said Mark Blann, West Monroe Resident.

Now Entergy crews are putting in new power line poles in the same place they just repaired from Hurricane Laura.

“It was frustrating. We never get hurricanes in North Louisiana you know, so we’re just trying to deal with it,” said Blann.

However, despite a neighborhood without power yet again in the last six weeks, Blann says his community worked as a team the morning after delta blew threw Louisiana.

“Down the street, there were some guys with trucks and trailers picking up a tree that had fallen in a yard and helping out and there were people in golf carts that drove around and helped,” said Blann.

Entergy says they’re working hard to get power back on and clear up those downed power lines as quickly as possible for residents in our area.