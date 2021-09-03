Entergy releases list of parish-by-parish expected power restoration times

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Entergy has released a parish-by-parish list of estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana.

The energy company has almost fully completed an assessment of damage from the storm and continues directing a more than 23,000-person workforce toward restoring customers with power as quickly and safely as possible.

The company announced restoration times for most customers earlier this morning. As damage assessments came in throughout the day, teams were able to better provide clearer times of restoration for those more-impacted areas in the direct path of Ida.

“The damage our crews have encountered is sobering,” said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days.”

* These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

In a press release from Entergy, the company says that more updates will become available as assessment continues.

“While we are able to provide breakdowns by parish, more detailed information will be made available as the restoration effort continues. Please note, our process will prioritize critical infrastructure first, followed by the repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once. We expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within each parish well in advance of the anticipated restoration date. “

Ida restoration Avondale and harahan

09-01-21 (Evening) Site across for waterworks (Claiborne) Site of Earhart Exp (Ochsner in Background)

09-01-21 (Evening) Site across for waterworks (Claiborne) Site of Earhart Exp (Ochsner in Background)

Asplundh crew replacing poles and lines at Old Perkins Rd and Hwy 427 in Baton Rouge

f Damage and Crews repairing downed power lines in New Orleans Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida. Damage and crews repairing downed power lines in New Orleans Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida.

Crews have identified nearly 17,000 downed poles, nearly 5 million feet of downed wire and more than 3,700 damaged transformers.

As crews work to restore service, customers using generators should ensure they are taking all safety precautions.

The company is committed to continuing to update its communities with information as we go forward and recover from this catastrophic event.

For additional information on the company’s restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.