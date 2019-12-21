Entergy bills expected to rise; La. regulators seek options

(AP) – (12/21/19) Louisiana utility regulators are studying ways to handle a coming increase in monthly electric bills tied to Entergy’s building of new electricity generating plants.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission directed its staff to look at enlarging use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency assistance programs.

The commission’s staff also will review the implications of allowing industrial customers to fend for themselves by seeking better electricity prices on the open market or letting plants and refineries make their own power.

Entergy says it needs to eventually spend an estimated $10 billion to $12 billion to replace its units, costs passed on to customers.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.