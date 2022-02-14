WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Click here to enter for a chance to win four free passes to the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoon in Monroe. KTVE/KARD will draw two winners every Friday to win the Zoo to You Contest.
Click here for more contest.
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Click here to enter for a chance to win four free passes to the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoon in Monroe. KTVE/KARD will draw two winners every Friday to win the Zoo to You Contest.
Click here for more contest.
Vegetable garden in late summer. Herbs, flowers and vegetables in backyard formal garden. Eco friendly gardening