EMS Program gets cut in a Union Parish town due to outcome of Dec. 5th election

MARION, La (KTVE/KARD) — The volunteers at the Sadie Tiger Bend Fire District say they love working with the community and they’re sad to see part of their passion be cut.

And at this point, after next year, we won’t have any money for repairs so if a truck breaks down, that’s one less and when we get down to one, we won’t have a fire department anymore,” said Amanda Carr, EMS Director Sadie Tiger bend District.

According to the volunteers, the vote for the $75 parcel tax from the December 5th election was very low.

“But didn’t just 60 people voted…That’s only 12%….35 voted against it, and 25 voted for it,” said Terry Dumas, Assistant Fire Chief.

And now cutting the EMS program not only hurts the department, but those who live in town and would need assistance.

“They just have to wait on the ambulance which could take 45 minutes. We’ve already been taken off the 911 roads–they told them to take us off and don’t call us for EMS,” said Carr.

Dumas says there’s so much expense just to keep the fire trucks running, so the only option was to cut the EMS program. They say now they’re only going to be allowed to work fire and wrecks.

“That’s all we’re gonna be able to afford to do to keep the fire station going until we get the funds. We have no choice and we have to try. We just have to hope and pray that everyone will get out and vote….because there’s a lot of people that are gonna be doing without,” said Carr.

The volunteers say despite losing the EMS program because of the outcome of the December 5th election, they’re going to do everything they can to get it back on the ballot in the upcoming elections.