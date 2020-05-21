EMPTY FREEZERS: Grace Place Ministries is in need of donations as feedings begin in June

MONROE, LA (5-20-20)– Grace Place Ministries has called Monroe home for 19 years, helping those in the community. However, due to COVID-19 and the Monroe tornado, they need help from the community so they can continue to serve those in need.

“People do depend on us around here because like she said, it is a low income area. We have children come in here without parents, so even the kids on their own are looking for us to help them,” said Andrea McDonald, Grace Place Ministries.

Grace Place Ministries gave everything they had to tornado victims.

“After the tornado, we came in and started giving out the food and stuff that we had in our freezers because we didn’t have any power. We gave out a lot of stuff on that day and came in and cleaned up,” said Annie Culverson, Grace Place Ministries.

However, after giving all their food to tornado victims, they are now in need of donations. Starting in June, Grace Place Ministries will begin serving food again to the community three days a weeks

Those donations can include anything from food, gloves, and to-go boxes.

“We’re going to start with to-go meals, sandwiches. So deli meat, we have none right now, our refrigerators and freezers are empty. We also need snack size cookies and chips,” said McDonald.

Officials say these donations are critical to helping the community as there will be a rise in people who need food as we live in uncertain times.

“Before we started, we were hitting about 300 people, that was right before we closed. So that’s hard to have that number that high and then have to shut down, so the numbers were on the rise right before COVID was coming out,” said McDonald.

Officials say one donation can go a long way for the Monroe community. You can bring donations to grace place on Thursdays from 10 to 12 or donate money on their go fund me page; CLICK HERE.

Grace place ministries is also asking for school supplies, clothes, or any other kinds of donations.