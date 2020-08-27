Emergency declaration issued by Ouachita Parish Police Jury

This declaration will provide resources for potential damages caused by storms

QUACHITA PARISH, La (8/27/20)—- An emergency declaration has been issued by the Quachita Parish Police Jury effective at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police jury President Shane Smiley says the declaration will help the parish receive additional resources or possible reimbursement for expenses incurred by Hurricane Laura.

“Due to wind speeds exceeding that first predicted for our area, in the event the parish or cities sustain infrastructure damage or should need other resources related to Hurricane Laura,” says Smiley

For additional information or to reach out to the Quachita Parish Police Jury, visit there website.