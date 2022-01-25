DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Elton John is postponing his farewell concerts in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came Tuesday morning, postponing shows originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and 26.
Representatives for the tour said tickets will be honored at rescheduled concerts in the future. A statement to fans said that Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms.
See the full statement below:
“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”