Elisha Ministries Fall Food Drive

Ruston, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Today was suppose to be Elisha Ministries Inc. fall food drive in Ruston, but because of todays weather this event was relocated to Lincoln Parish Library and pushed back to November 11th @ 9:30am. This event is mainly to bring awareness to hunger and homelessness by giving away a harvest gift basket. They invite everyone from the community to donate and attend this event, it is free but you would still need to register since there will be a light complementary breakfast. For more information on this event or to register you can call Elisha Ministries Inc. at (318)251-1233 or visit their website:
