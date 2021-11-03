Elisha Ministries Fall Food Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred at on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital.

Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting suspects in this case but have not been seen nor heard from since the shooting, and authorities say the duo is considered to be armed and dangerous.