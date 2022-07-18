ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the assistance of federal grant money, the St. Landry Parish Community Action Agency is offering backpack’s filled with school supplies for eligible families with children in Pre-K through 8th grade.

With over 100 backpacks available, families who meet the income guidelines will be eligible for up to two backpacks per household.

Parish President Jessie Bellard spoke about the program with KLFY News 10 and stated that, “if there is a program, I want it for our people.”

She also tells KLFY News 10 that like with any grant, there is “some sort of stipulation.” However, she ensures that the application process is quick and that any questions and or concerns will be addressed by staff.

Bellard explains, “with any grant program, they will require a social security card, driver’s license, and proof of income.”

Thursday, August 11th will mark the first day of school for St. Landry Parish children, so make sure to apply for this program before then.