Elementary student found in possession of a BB gun in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (12/4/19) A student was found in possession of a BB gun Tuesday at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School in Lafayette.

The student, who will not be identified, was not injured and no other students were injured, Public Information Officer Allison Dickinson said.

“Proper procedures were followed and all students are safe.” Dickinson said.

An investigation is on-going.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.