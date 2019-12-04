Elementary student found in possession of a BB gun in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (12/4/19) A student was found in possession of a BB gun Tuesday at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School in Lafayette.
The student, who will not be identified, was not injured and no other students were injured, Public Information Officer Allison Dickinson said.
“Proper procedures were followed and all students are safe.” Dickinson said.
An investigation is on-going.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- LPSO holds seminar addressing mental health for first responders
- Travel tips with Jane Gunn!
- Owner of Shreveport medical laboratory service pleads guilty to filing false tax returns
- Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th
- Ascension Parish high school teacher indicted for indecent behavior with juveniles