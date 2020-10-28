ELECTION 2020: West Monroe City Marshal candidates

WEST MONROE, LA. ( KTVE/KARD)– The candidates for West Monroe City Marshal are Incumbent William Guyton and John Rutledge.

Both candidates said their campaigns have been going well, and they’re excited to see who voters think is best for the position.

“It’s been okay. With two hurricanes, a tornado, and covid, it’s been kind of rough, but we are doing well. I feel good.”

“I’ve got a lot of people that’s backing me, you just would not know,” Guyton said. “I mean, I’m just elated at this. We’ve got so much positive feedback.”

Both, have more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

I have 20 years prior law enforcement experience. I started on the cadet program at age 14 in 1984 at West Monroe PD,” Rutledge said. “I worked at West Monroe and at the Sheriff’s Office, so I have quite a bit of experience behind me.”

I went from the fire department to the police department as a an operator as a young fellow,” Guyton said. “I went and stayed with the West Monroe Police Department for 21 years and 9 months.”

William Guyton was first elected City Marshal in 1991.

“I was asked to run for Marshal the first time I ran and I was asked to run again,” Guyton said.

Guyton said he has the manpower and the experience needed to successfully do the job.

“I’ve got people that are well trained,” Guyton said. “They are self motivated. They can think outside the box and that’s what we need.”

While Guyton has a long list of accomplishments under his belt, his opponent, John Rutledge, is running his campaign on the need for change.

“So we are going to offer more services and improve the services that are already being provided by the Marshal,” Rutledge said. “After 30 years in office, my opponent has got 30 years and 53 years of service, I’ve got 20, but it’s time for a change.”

“Don’t tell me what you’re gonna do, tell me what you’ve done and we’ve got a lot,” Guyton said.

Election day is right around the corner. Don’t forget to cast your ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3.

