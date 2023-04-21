NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a bloody night in New Orleans after police responded to four shootings within a five-hour span, including one that claimed the life of a high school senior less than two weeks away from graduating.

The New Orleans Police Department says the string of shootings began around 7 p.m. Thursday when detectives were called to the 1800 block of Rousseau Street, just steps away from the Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street.

When police arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with InspireNOLA Charter Schools identified the victim as 17-year-old Zerrick Labeau. Labeau was a senior who attended Eleanor McMain High School in Uptown. He was only 12 days from graduating when he was gunned down.

“We as a family, are tired of this senseless violence that plagues our youth. We must all work together to bring solutions to the problem of violence. Our students, staff members, and parents are hurting today and we ask for your prayers,” a spokesperson with InspireNOLA commented upon news of Labeau’s death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our recent scholar lost and all the families touched by violence in our communities.”

Barely an hour later, the NOPD responded to a second shooting at a liquor store on Claiborne Avenue just after 8 p.m. We’re told police found a man and a teenage boy on the ground in the parking lot of the store, both of them shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to an area hospital. The NOPD later announced that the second victim had died.

Around 10 p.m., police were again called to another deadly shooting — this time a residential area in New Orleans East. Detectives say this was the second of two shootings that claimed the life of two teenage boys.

Officers found the boy with several gunshot wounds in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest of Thursday’s shootings occurred just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Louisa and North Robertson streets. Police say they found two crashed cars at the scene.

In one of those cars were a man and a woman, both of whom had been shot. The woman died at the scene, while the man, who was driving the car, was rushed to a local hospital. He also died.

A woman who was driving the other car was also taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Details regarding her condition were unavailable.

So far, no other victims from Thursday’s shooting have been identified. Police continue to investigate all four shootings to determine suspects and possible motives for the multiple violent acts.

NOPD interim chief Michelle Woodfork issued a statement upon news of the deadly shootings.

“These senseless acts of violence are disheartening and will not be tolerated. They threaten our public safety and affect everyone in our community, including our officers responding to and investigating these crimes,” Woodfork said.

“NOPD Homicide detectives are working aggressively to identify the persons responsible for these offenses and to establish motives. We are asking the community to join us in this effort by providing any information that can assist in the quick apprehension of the individuals responsible.”

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding any of the four shootings to contact the NOPD’s Homicide Section at 504-658-5300.

