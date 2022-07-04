EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Most of El Dorado’s roads in Arkansas are back open after experiencing heavy rainfalls that caused flooding and damage over the weekend.

First responders received multiple 911 calls related to water emergencies throughout the City of El Dorado and other counties.

A video footage, shared by local resident, James Carroll, shows officials jumping in the water to pull people to safety

“This area is kind of a low spot, so it floods kind of quickly,” said local resident James Carroll. “It was a bad flood. It was worse than I’ve seen in a long time.”

Several roads including Tanglewood Rd. became impassable during the heaviest parts of the morning rain on July 3rd. Carroll says first responders came to the rescue immediately.

“I’m extremely proud of my fire department and the local municipalities around here. As soon as there were 911 calls they were here shortly and they didn’t hesitate and they just jumped in the water and started pulling people.”

Although power outages were not reported in the area, Carroll says he is always prepared for severe weather.

“I’ve a generator, and bottles of water, and yes I’m fully prepared.”

The El Dorado Fire Department says several roads are still damaged throughout the county. Residents are advised to drive with caution.

Officials say there are no injuries reported.