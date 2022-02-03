EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— For almost one month, 18-year-old Tyrese Deshun Key has evaded authorities. He’s being sought out by the El Dorado Police Department and surrounding agencies on several charges including Attempted Capital Murder.

Key is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments in El Dorado, Arkansas on January 9, 2022.

He is also wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Enhanced penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm. Police say Key is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Have you seen Tyrese Key? Submit your tip to Crime Stoppers at 870-563-INFO or your local law enforcement agency. Any tip submitted in this case, or any other case will always remain anonymous.