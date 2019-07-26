El Dorado teen drowns at Shreveport water park

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A teenager who died after visiting a Shreveport water park Thursday afternoon has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Kendall Williams, 13, of El Dorado, Arkansas, died just before 6 p.m. at Willis-Knighton South Medical Center, where he had been taken after being discovered face-down in a swimming pool at Splash Kingdom, at 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of West 70th Street.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

