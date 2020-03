EL DORADO, AR (03/15/20)– The Governor has announced that all Arkansas schools can open tomorrow but there will be a mandatory school closure starting Tuesday, March 17 until after Spring Break.

El Dorado School District will be in session tomorrow for those students whose parents have not had an opportunity to make childcare arrangements. They will dismiss at 1:30 tomorrow.

