EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District has announced the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Amy Lester!

According to sources, Mrs. Lester loves seeing how kids think and listening to their reasoning. She enjoys teaching kindergarten because it allows her to set the foundation for the rest of the children’s educational careers. She notes that some of the most memorable moments in her classroom have been observing her students’ confidence grow through the hands-on activities and daily life lessons.

Amy Lester believes that every student can and wants to learn. She sees teaching as a lifelong process, you learn new strategies, ideas, and philosophies each year from students and peers alike. Mrs. Lester believes, teachers have to “be willing to grow, reflect, and learn to be better than [they] were the day before.”

Mrs. Lester graduated from Southern Arkansas University in 2011, earning her degree in Early Childhood Education. She began her teaching career shortly after graduating. Within the past 11 years, she has taught in several school districts in southern Arkansas. Including Magnolia School District, Fountain Lake School District in Hot Springs, and of course the El Dorado School District.

She began her over-a-decade-long teaching career at Hugh Goodwin, in 2011, but then ventured to other districts after four years. When she and her husband moved back to El Dorado, Mrs. Lester returned to Hugh Goodwin and has been with the school for the past five years.

We would like to congratulate Mrs. Amy Lester, the 2022-2023 teacher of the year for the El Dorado School District!