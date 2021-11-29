El Dorado Salvation Army in search of volunteers

EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD) – The El Dorado Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has officially kicked off, but they are still looking for volunteers to ring bells and collect donations.

Volunteers will help to make a difference by helping raise enough money to support thousands of families.

The 2021 Red Kettle Campaign is hoping to be the biggest fundraiser since the pandemic, but the lack of bell ringers may not help reach the goal.

“With Covid-19, our volunteers have really dropped off. We want that to get going again , and get people to come and help us in the kitchen. So the more people we have to come to our doors to help , the easier it is to spread the good news.” Says officer major, David Robinson.

Robinson says there are over eighteen thousand families depending on this red kettle fundraiser.

“You know, our goal is to raise about $70.000, running with five kettles. It’s gonna take a lot more help than that.” Says Robinson.

The $70.000 aims to cover the entire program. Everything from food, shelters, utility services and much more. So far sixty-two thousand meals have been served from March until the end of September of 2021.

“We pray everyday to be good stewards of what comes in. And that money has to stretch all year long to cover all the needs that we have.” He says.

Robinson says they are hoping to get back on track with the help of the volunteers.

“We just wanna try to get back at the swing of things the way it used to be” Says Robinson.

Volunteers could apply online as soon as possible. Both food and cash donations are also acceptable.

To volunteer, you are asked to go to www.registertoring.com