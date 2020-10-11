El Dorado native donated wigs to women with medical hair loss; had photoshoot to celebrate

EL DORADO, ARK (KTVE/KARD)– An El Dorado native is giving back to her community through a group called “Wigs For Love” where they give away wigs to women who are dealing with medical hair loss.
Rickitha Hicks, the owner of “Melanin Kollections” and wig designer, gave away a wig to two young mothers. The two mothers are Jasmine Carter, who is dealing with alopecia, and another mother who is dealing with breast cancer. Jasmine had her hair and makeup done professionally by Whitney Cook and Lulu Billings. After, a local photographer took their pictures in a studio to celebrate. Hicks says she enjoys helping and making a difference in her community.