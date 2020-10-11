El Dorado native donated wigs to women with medical hair loss; had photoshoot to celebrate

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)-- Strauss Theater may look a little different this season as they're taking the stage at Kiroli Park. Today they started setting up the props for their first musical of the season, "Million Dollar Quartet." The show will run from October 15th through the 17th starting at 6:30 P.M. On the 18th, the show will start at 2:00 P.M. Despite everything that has happened this year, they are excited to offer the community a few nights to get out of the house.

"We've had to have rehearsals via zoom, we've had to deal with two hurricanes now and power being out on people for weeks at a time and a pandemic on top of everything else. So we are doing the best we can given the circumstances it will be a great show here for you," said Josh Madden, Director of "Million Dollar Quartet"