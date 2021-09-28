El Dorado mayor issues proclamation for National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – With this new proclamation reading, mayor Smith-Creer says September 27th was the kick off to help spread knowledge about this medical issue.

It’s the 2nd year in a row for el dorado to bring National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to the community, and mayor Smith-Creer talks about the importance of being screened for prostate cancer.

“We’re very fortunate here to have the facility to do that to do the screening. so, it’s always very important, especially for my position, to make our constituency and our citizens aware of what we have here to offer.” She says.

Mayor Smith-Creer says she wants citizens to be aware of how easy and accessible these screenings are and what to do moving forward.

She says there are several facilities in El Dorado to provide these types of services.

Here in El Dorado we’re blessed. Not only having a hospital but other clinics where people can get the treatment that they need.” She says.

Smith-Creer’s proclamation detailed important facts about prostate cancer, and physician assistant of the Arkansas Urology, Allen Childers, says the proclamation has brought this awareness back to light.

“One in eight men would be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime,

so the more awareness there is out there, it helps in saving more lives.

Childers says the facility provides free screenings and several other treatments.

“So we check PSAs, we do prostate exams, and we offer more services that just that but you know, September being prostate cancer awareness month its one of the biggest deals right now,” Says Childers.

Mayor Smith-Creer says people shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage for these facilities provided.