El Dorado man arrested in connection to home invasion

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a couple during a home invasion.

According to police, James L. Williams, 50, of El Dorado was charged with aggravated assault, residential burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree battery and theft of property under $1,000.

According to a press release from the Camden Police Department, officers were called out to Arkansas Street in reference to a robbery, February 1, 2021.

Officers say when they arrived they were met with a man and a woman who lived at the house. The woman told police an unknown black man knocked on her front door and when she opened the door, the man asked her if her husband was home.

The woman told police, she told the man that her husband was not available, because he was in the shower. She then told police the man pulled out a gun and forced his way into her house.

The female homeowner says, once in the home, the man demanded she give him everything she had. While he was making demands, according to the homeowner, she was pushed to the floor and hit on the head.



The female reported she was pushed to the ground and was struck on the right side of her head. During this altercation, her husband said he heard the sounds. He told police that he met the intruder in the front of the house.

The male homeowner told police the intruder stole his wallet and took the money from inside of it. Once he left the house, the woman was able to turn on the panic alarm on her car.

Police say part of the incident was captured on video surveillance system. Officers says they were able to identify Williams and the car he drove to the home.

Williams was located and arrested by the El Dorado Police Department at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Williams has been booked in the Ouachita County Detention Center where he is being held pending his first judicial appearance.