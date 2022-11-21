EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado high school football head coach Steven Jones is stepping aside from the sidelines as coach after 13 years.

Jones, during his time as head coach for the El Dorado Wildcats, helped lead the program to the 6A state championships in 2021. Jones announced his resignation Friday.

Jones finished 25-20 in four years for the program, including a 5-6 record this season which ended after a first-round playoff loss to Little Rock Christian last Friday.

Jones said in a statement “I just decided to find a job outside of coaching and education to have more time to spend with our family,” jones said in an interview Friday night. “I just wanted to spend more time with them, and it has been on my heart for a while, and I have prayed about it.”

Jones, who also won a state championship at Junction City, led the Wildcats to the playoffs all four years of his tenure.

Steven Jones shared in a speech on Friday, he will be taking a job at Ideal Construction as a Development Manager. His family will continue to live in El Dorado.