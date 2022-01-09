El Dorado crowns Miss Arkansas 2021 and showcases future Miss Arkansas 2022

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant was held on Saturday January 8th. Miss Arkansas 2021 Whitney Williams was crowned and was in attendance.

The 2022 Miss Arkansas contestants were also named. Miss Boomtown Shalexis Shelton, Miss Pine Valley Hannah Rainwater, Miss Boomtown Outstanding teen Mallory Stuckey, and Miss Pine Valley Outstanding teen Allison Frazier.

These young women are official preliminary petitions of the Miss Arkansas Scholarship organization and the Miss America Scholarship Organization. The winners will advance to the Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas outstanding teen competition.