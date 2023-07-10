EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A funeral insurance salesperson working out of a Garland County-based company was arrested on July 5, on felony charges stemming from allegations she was embezzling money by forging fake contracts to get commissions that totaled over $11,000.

Debra Kay Faulkner, 56, of El Dorado, was taken into custody Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on one count of theft of property over $5,000 and two counts of second-degree forgery, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Faulkner, who lists no prior criminal history, was released on a $10,500 bond later that day and is set to appear July 18 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 30, 2022, Pete Maskunas, an SCI Shared Resource corporate investigator, reported he had been made aware of a fraud, forgery incident involving TruStage Insurance.

Maskunas alleges that Faulkner was creating forged documents for her own financial gain while selling insurance at a funeral home for TruStage.

Faulkner would allegedly meet with potential clients and attempt to sell them a plan and obtain their personal information while speaking to them. When the people would tell her they didn’t want a plan right then, she would allegedly use their information to fill out a contract in their name.

Approximately 29 fraudulent contracts were discovered with dates ranging from January 2021 through December 2022. The amount of commissions allegedly received by Faulkner for the forged contracts totaled $11,385.51.

Young’s Funeral Home Directors released a statement Monday in response to the allegations:

“We are deeply disappointed that these allegations have been made, as we are here to serve families in their time of need. Although no money was stolen from members of our community, we contacted the local police departments, who thought that criminal charges were appropriate. We will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigation.” Young’s Funeral Directors

