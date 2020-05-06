Edwards asks everyone to ‘mask up’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards wants you to mask up.

In a tweet, Edwards is asking everyone to wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Edwards calls it the ‘neighborly thing to do’.

As we prepare to move into the next phase of our response to COVID-19, I'm asking everyone to wear a mask or face covering when in public. Wearing a face covering is an easy way to take care of each other, so let's all mask up to keep Louisiana healthy & strong. #lagov #MaskUpLa pic.twitter.com/UTWzwqWMfD — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 5, 2020

The message from Edwards’ comes as the Louisiana Department of Health reports deaths related to COVID-19 has surpassed 2,000.

As of midday Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,042 deaths and 29,996 cases of the coronavirus. There were ten fewer newly confirmed cases reported Tuesday, with 333, but the number of deaths reported more than doubled from 22 Monday to 51 Tuesday. That brought the total deaths statewide to 2,042.