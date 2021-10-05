Skip to content
Economy
Biden announces 'big first step' to help supply chain bottlenecks
Video
What happened with Southwest Airlines? Breaking down the disruptions
Video
Sephora is available at Kohl’s and here’s what you need to know
Best friends go in on lottery tickets, end up millionaires
Video
US employers add weak 194,000 jobs
Video
More Economy Headlines
Four Arkansans rank on Forbes list of richest people in America
Sports betting now legal in Louisiana with launch at Paragon Casino in Marksville
Video
Shop early or miss out: Supply chain woes lead to early holiday gift deals
Video
