Echols proposes bill for economic development district in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La (03/05/20) — Louisiana Legislature goes into session Monday and house representative Michael Echols has 16 bills he wants to bring to the table, one of which involves jobs.

Echols is working to create an economic development district in Bastrop to bring in new jobs and more businesses. If it passes, his plan is to use the old international paper mill in the heart of Bastrop.

“Bastrop deserves opportunity going forward–especially in light of, over a decade ago with the mill loss there, taking an incentive and layering it in over that former mill site will create an economic opportunity moving forward,” said Michael Echols, House Representative District 14.

That mill has plenty of land available for use with five deepwater wells tapped into aquifers, making the opportunities for the property, endless.

“You know our time is near. I do believe that our time is near because we’ve got the premier property. This 100 acres is the premier property that’s ready to go,” said Henry Cotton, Mayor of Bastrop.

Echols is working closely with the mayor and the police jury to get a team together and grow more than just jobs in Morehouse, they want to bring change.

“The job is to take that economic development district, then go out to businesses and commerce and go to that site, take any proceeds from any new businesses that are there and reinvest it into the infrastructure of the site,” said Echols.

Mayor Cotton says he has bright plans for the future of Bastrop and Morehouse Parish with the installment of the development district.

“We hope the community will be confident that we are doing all we can to bring some jobs here,” said Cotton.

The State Legislature goes into session Monday where Echols will begin the process of getting this bill passed. Mayor cotton says he’s hopeful it’s going to pass and bring in plenty of new jobs to the area.