East Texas man arrested for sex crimes with a juvenile in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After allegedly sexually assaulting a child over a decade in Caddo Parish, 64-year-old Charles Warren Clayton was arrested and charged with Molestation of a Juvenile and Aggravated Rape.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of sexually assaulting the victim for over 13 years. In 2006, Clayton was convicted of Video Voyeurism.

KTAL reports, Clayton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Waskom, Texas.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center without bond.