EAST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The East Carroll Parish Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Christopher Jevon Mitchell, 26 of West Carroll Parish.

Mitchell is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened overnight in Lake Providence. He is facing multiple counts of Attempted Murder.

Authorities say Mitchell is considered dangerous and if you have any information as to his whereabouts to call the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800.