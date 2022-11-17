BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of local accidental overdose deaths as of November 16.

According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.

These statistics are steadily creeping towards the total number of overdose-related fatalities that occurred in 2021.

The parish lost 311 individuals last year, and as of November, we are 68 deaths shy of reaching that tragic number.

On the coroner’s website, officials explain one reason why these unsettling statistics are made public. The website states, “Dr. Clark feels that awareness of the magnitude of the problem can help illustrate the need for programs and treatment facilities that work towards saving lives.”

There are several addiction treatment centers in the parish. Some of these include:

The Grove Recovery Center- Baton Rouge Campus

5311 Dijon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 300-4850

Recovery Center of Baton Rouge

673 E Airport Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

(225) 927-7475

Lake Wellness Center

7434 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 470-5253

Baton Rouge Addiction Treatment Placement

660 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

(225) 245-8171

Please click here for additional resources.

An alternative means of assistance can be found at SAMHSA’s National Helpline, which is a free, confidential, 24/7, 265-day-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish. The number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357)