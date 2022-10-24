OUACHITA PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)– Early voting begins Tuesday, October 25th in Louisiana and goes through Tuesday, November 1st. Polls open at 8:30 and close at 6:00 each day.

Isabelle Butler, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters, tells us what you need to know about early voting. “We have two locations you can vote early at in Ouachita Parish. You can vote at the registrar of voters’ office at 1650 Desiard Street, which is the health unit building on Desiard Street, or the West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe, North Seventh Street. Please remember to bring your identification with you. If you don’t have an ID, you will have to complete an affidavit of identity before we will allow you to vote.