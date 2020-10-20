Early Voting continues; Lines become shorter

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Today is now the 3rd day of early voting, and compared to over the weekend where voters were seeing lines of up to 2 hours; Voters say they only waited about 10 or 15 minutes before getting inside. Voters we spoke to all said something very similar, they just want everyone to get out and vote.

“Don’t leave your license in the car or at the house cause you won’t be able to do anything, but you’ll be good! Go on and get out here and vote man, for real,” said Angel Smith, Voter.

“Once every 4 years vote for President. It’s important, everyone needs to get their voice heard. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about your side didn’t win. It’s a privilege we have as Americans, so we have to vote,” said Tracy Austin, Voter.

Early voting is open every day except Sunday from 8am to 7pm until October 27th.