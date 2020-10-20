Early Voting continues; Lines become shorter

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Today is now the 3rd day of early voting, and compared to over the weekend where voters were seeing lines of up to 2 hours; Voters say they only waited about 10 or 15 minutes before getting inside. Voters we spoke to all said something very similar, they just want everyone to get out and vote.
“Don’t leave your license in the car or at the house cause you won’t be able to do anything, but you’ll be good! Go on and get out here and vote man, for real,” said Angel Smith, Voter.
“Once every 4 years vote for President. It’s important, everyone needs to get their voice heard. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain about your side didn’t win. It’s a privilege we have as Americans, so we have to vote,” said Tracy Austin, Voter.
Early voting is open every day except Sunday from 8am to 7pm until October 27th.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Trump campaign asks for debate topic change
- Indiana man admits to pushing toddler down stairs after argument over food, court docs show
- Florida man accidentally shot, killed twin while they played with guns, police say
- Texas woman dies of COVID-19 while on commercial flight
- Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital