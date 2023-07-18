WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- There was an Open House at Winnfield Primary School for students of all ages who have been attending Atlanta High School. This special early welcome was only for the Atlanta students who will be transferred to the Winnfield schools beginning this fall.

It does help when you know where things are and what to expect at least that first day when they come in. It definitely makes the transition easier to have some familiar faces and names that I already know. That will make it easier, and I hope it makes it easier for them to see some familiar faces. Betty Ratcliff, Teaches 3rd grade social studies, Winnfield Primary School.

The purpose of the event was to allow the incoming students to tour the new facility, to meet available staff members and to meet various club sponsors as well as athletic staff for those students desiring to become involved with programs at the schools. If students wish to join clubs at the school, they should do it sooner than later. The Open House was an opportunity for students to learn more about what’s available to them, and how they can get involved.

Traditional back-to-school open Houses at each of the system’s schools will be held as normal, in the near future.