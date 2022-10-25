MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Breast Cancer Awareness Month is ending, but the importance of this disease is not limited to one month. We learned about the importance of early detection, mammograms, and heard the story of a survivor.

Kanetria Davis, a mammographer for the Kitty Degree Breast Cancer Center, told us about mammograms and early detection. It is very, very important that you get your mammograms as early as possible. Mammograms are definitely a little bit less uncomfortable than they were years ago. So, and also, you can come in and talk with your tag. Let them know how you feel and we will work with you to make it as comfortable as we can. Early detection really is the key to survival. “

Men are also susceptible to this disease, and Davis told us more. “Men get breast cancer too. We image men all the time. We perform mammograms on men the same way we do females.”

Jennifer Rappold, a breast cancer survivor, told us her story. “In 2013, my twin sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. So, I just turned 40. I was due for my mammogram, but I had not gone yet. I thought I’d put it off. The cancer would have been worse. I would have had to have either chemo or radiation or both. In my case, all I had to do was have surgery to remove the cancer. I’ve been cancer free for nine years now. We celebrate every year. We celebrate that milestone together.