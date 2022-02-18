OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car burglaries that happened during the evening hours of Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the 5200 block of I-20 Service Road in West Monroe.

According to a release, the suspects took several debit/credit cards, a laptop and a handgun from the vehicles. The suspects then went to the West Monroe Walmart, Target and Best Buy; made purchase with the stolen cards.







Anyone with information as to the identity of the persons picture above or of the burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.