HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd.
Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints.
“Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Natalie Marie Reese, 43, was also seen going into the apartment by TPSO Narcotics Agents.
Reese was wanted by authorities for not appearing in court on a particular date.
TPSO says, “As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident.”
So, what did agents find after entering the apartment?
These items were seized by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office:
- 2.5oz of suspected heroin
- Approximately 1.5oz of suspected marijuana
- Approximately 1.5oz of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately .5oz of fentanyl powder
- Approximately 8 grams of suspect crack cocaine
- 33 fentanyl patches of various milligrams
- 98 un-open packages of Suboxone
- 122 Oxycodone Pills of various milligrams
- 95 Alprazolam pills of various milligrams
- 249 Dilaudid pills of various milligrams
- 45 Clonazepam pills of various milligrams
- 47 Hydrocodone pills of various milligrams
- 24 Hydromorphone pills
- 31 Methadone pills of various milligrams
- 63 Oxymorphone pills
- 22 Amphetamine pills
- 30 Buprenorphine pills
- 19 Clonidine pills
- 12 Phentermine pills
- 4 Promethazine pills
- 1 Morphine pill
- 1 Tramadol pill
- 197 various prescription only pills
- A loaded Ruger 45 caliber handgun
46-year-old Joseph Deliberto is facing 57 counts including those listed below:
- 2 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I
- 31 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II
- 3 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS III
- 9 counts of Possession with the intent to distribute CDS IV
- 9 counts of Possession of legend drug
- 1 count of Felon in possession of a firearm
- 1 count of Possession of firearm while in possession of a CDS
- 1 count of Possession of drug paraphernalia
43-year-old Natalie Marie Reese is charged with one count of Failure to Appear, one count of Possession of CDS IV and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.