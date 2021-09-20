Dubach to host the 32nd annual Louisiana Chicken Festival this weekend

DUBACH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 32nd annual Louisiana Chicken Festival is being held on Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25 in downtown Dubach.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. on Friday with arts and crafts and food booths, with Bingo starting at 6:30 and music from Jordan Sheppard and the Cypress Knees at 7.

On Saturday the festival begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. and features an Antique Car Show, a Pet Show, a Strut, Cackle & Crow contest, and a Drumstick Eating Contest.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Chicken Festival Facebook page, or contact the Dubach Restoration and Beautification Organization office at 318-777-1964.