Dubach Set to Host Boys and Girls Club in September

For a while now, kids and parents in Dubach have been forced to make the 15-minute drive to Ruston for after school activities through the Boys and Girls Club. That’s all about to change, as the Dubach School will be set to host the Boys and Girls Club in September.

Tiffany Curry, a coordinating teacher at the Dubach school said that the lack of after school activities close by have affected kids and parents in the area.

“We need and after school care because we lose a lot of students, parents saying we don’t have anywhere for their kids to go after school.” Curry said.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana Eldonta Osborne was very quick to realize the perfect match that was his organization and the town.

“You get the town of Dubach, which also recognizes the need, and they are willing to come along side and say ok what do we need to do for us to work together.” Osborne said in an interview.

For this upcoming year it will only be students at the Dubach school that are eligible for the Boys and Girls Club after school program.

But Principal Michelle Thrower hopes that not only can the number of students increase over time, but in the future the program has a more permanent home.

“The goal, long term is to find a separate facility for the Boys and Girls Club” Thrower said.

As for Osborne, he wants to make sure that the program is still affect kids in a positive way, years down the line.

“That this is not something that’s here for a short period of time, that we’re only able to serve not just this group that’s presently there but the groups and the kids that come afterwards.” Osborne said.

There is still plenty of time to register your child for the after-school program in Dubach, however there is not a ton of space. Just between 30 to 35 slots will be available for the kids this upcoming school year and it is first come first serve.